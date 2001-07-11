Pfizer's UK cardiovascular patient initiative

Pfizer has launched Your Heart, a free UK health education programavailable through general practitioners for patients being treated for hypertension, angina and elevated cholesterol.

Your Heart is the first initiative of Pfizer's new Cardiomark cardiovascular care program, and is aimed at educating and improving the compliance of patients being prescribed Istin (amlodipine besylate), Cardura XL (doxazosin GITS) or Lipitor (atorvastatin).

The program sends to patients' homes, once a month for nine months, information and guidance on the causes and consequences of their condition, the benefits of effective management and what they can do to help achieve those benefits. It stresses the importance of following GP advice, of complying with prescribed treatment and of attending follow-up appointments, clinics etc, and provides frequent reminders to maintain their motivation and commitment. The program has been endorsed by the Family Heart Association, the British Cardiac Patients Association and the Plain English Campaign.