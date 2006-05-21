Pfizer selects R343, Rigel earns $5M milestone

The USA's Rigel Pharmaceuticals says that R343, its novel small-molecule drug candidate, has been selected for advanced preclinical development in allergic asthma by world drugs giant Pfizer. The move triggers a $5.0 million milestone payment to the San Francisco-based firm.
The firms' 2005 collaboration is centered on syk kinase inhibitors via intrapulmonary delivery and, under the terms of the agreement, Rigel is also eligible to receive milestone payments for preclinical and clinical events as well as royalties on any future product sales (Marketletter January 31, 2005). As part of the deal, Pfizer has made an equity investment in Rigel and is responsible for worldwide development and commercialization of any resulting compounds. Additional terms were not disclosed.
R343 is designed to block the major pathways that are triggered in allergic asthma. It appears to be particularly appropriate for intrapulmonary delivery due to its limited systemic exposure, the firms noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze