Pfizer study claims statins not interchangeable for cutting CV risk

A retrospective analysis of a large US managed-care database showed that patients who took world drug giant Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering medicine Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium) had a significant 14% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, compared with people who took simvastatin, an off-patent statin originated by Merck & Co and sold under the Zocor brand. According to Pfizer, this study is significant because it calls into question whether statins should be prescribed interchangeably through simple dose adjustments. Lipitor patients achieved a significant additional 14% drop in the risk of cardiovascular events compared with those taking simvastatin, even after the dose adjustments, the firm noted (see also page 26).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze