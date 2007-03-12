Pfizer study claims statins not interchangeable for cutting CV risk

A retrospective analysis of a large US managed-care database showed that patients who took world drug giant Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering medicine Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium) had a significant 14% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, compared with people who took simvastatin, an off-patent statin originated by Merck & Co and sold under the Zocor brand. According to Pfizer, this study is significant because it calls into question whether statins should be prescribed interchangeably through simple dose adjustments. Lipitor patients achieved a significant additional 14% drop in the risk of cardiovascular events compared with those taking simvastatin, even after the dose adjustments, the firm noted (see also page 26).