Pfizer targeted by anti-advertising campaign

A USA-based pressure-group that campaigns against direct advertising by pharmaceutical companies has attacked Pfizer for running print advertisements for the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil citrate). The advertisements, which appeared in the Wall Street Journal in the run up to the new year, featured a handsome over-40 man grinning at the camera with the tagline: "What are you doing New Year's eve?" Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, condemned the adverts saying "sending this reckless message contribute[s] to the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases."
Mr Weinstein in a June 2005 statement, congratulated Bristol-Myers Squibb for suspending its direct to customer advertising for a year.
