Pfizer to acquire vaccine maker PowderMed

Global pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer says it has entered into an agreement to acquire PowderMed, a privately-held UK firm specializing in the emerging science of DNA-based vaccines. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The US giant explains that PowderMed has developed a unique and proprietary technology to deliver DNA directly to the cells of the body's immune system and is advancing a promising pipeline of proprietary vaccine candidates for influenza and chronic viral diseases.

"This acquisition is a strategic opportunity to enter the vaccine market and is part of our focus on broadening healthcare solutions for patients," said Jeffrey Kindler, chief executive of Pfizer. "There is a critical public health need for new, more effective vaccines to prevent and treat infectious diseases. As understanding of the human immune system continues to grow exponentially, PowderMed is on the leading edge of advances in vaccine technology that may lead to new vaccines for infectious diseases," Mr Kindler added.