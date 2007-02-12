Thursday 21 November 2024

Pfizer to buy BioRexis for diabetes candidate

12 February 2007

The world's largest drugmaker, USA-headquartered Pfizer, says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioRexis Pharmaceutical, a privately-held Pennsylvania-based company with a number of diabetes candidates and a novel technology platform for developing new protein drug candidates. Financial terms of the deal, news of which helped Pfizer's share price advance 1.3% to $26.59 on February 1, were not disclosed.

"Through this acquisition, we are investing in a company with an exciting new technology and potential new product candidates in diabetes," said Edmund Harrigan, senior vice president, worldwide licensing and new business development at Pfizer. "This is an example of how we are pursuing compelling science outside our walls in order to deliver new health care solutions to customers and patients," he noted.

"The acquisition is a further step in Pfizer's strategy to accelerate our business development and licensing activity while ensuring appropriate operational and financial discipline," added David Shedlarz, vice chairman of Pfizer, pointing out that "our strategy is focused on complementing Pfizer's current portfolio of medicines and acquiring technologies that can be applied to strengthen and add value to our portfolio."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze