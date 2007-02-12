Pfizer to buy BioRexis for diabetes candidate

The world's largest drugmaker, USA-headquartered Pfizer, says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioRexis Pharmaceutical, a privately-held Pennsylvania-based company with a number of diabetes candidates and a novel technology platform for developing new protein drug candidates. Financial terms of the deal, news of which helped Pfizer's share price advance 1.3% to $26.59 on February 1, were not disclosed.
"Through this acquisition, we are investing in a company with an exciting new technology and potential new product candidates in diabetes," said Edmund Harrigan, senior vice president, worldwide licensing and new business development at Pfizer. "This is an example of how we are pursuing compelling science outside our walls in order to deliver new health care solutions to customers and patients," he noted.
"The acquisition is a further step in Pfizer's strategy to accelerate our business development and licensing activity while ensuring appropriate operational and financial discipline," added David Shedlarz, vice chairman of Pfizer, pointing out that "our strategy is focused on complementing Pfizer's current portfolio of medicines and acquiring technologies that can be applied to strengthen and add value to our portfolio."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze