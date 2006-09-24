Pfizer to develop TransTech's RAGE modulators

US drug giant Pfizer and clinical-stage drug development firm TransTech Pharma say they have established a license agreement under which they will develop and commercialize a series of the latter's drug candidates. The compounds in question target the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and have, say the firms, potential in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer gains exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize TransTech's portfolio of RAGE modulators, including TTP488, an orally-active small-molecule compound that has completed a Phase IIa trial in AD, and TTP4000, which is expected to enter Phase I trials later this year. In return, TransTech will receive a $155.0 million fee and is entitled to potential future milestone payments, and royalties on the sale of any products that are developed. Further financial terms were not provided.
