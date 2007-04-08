Pfizer units settle with DOJ for $34.7M

World drug giant Pfizer says that two subsidiaries of Pharmacia, the firm it acquired in March 2003, have agreed to pay $34.7 million in fines to settle litigation with the US Department of Justice.

One unit, Pharmacia & Upjohn, will plead guilty to a single count of offering to an outside vendor remuneration in the form of an award of a contract to manage a patient assistance program for its human growth hormone Genotropin as an inducement for recommending Pharmacia drugs. The contract was awarded in 2000.

The subsidiary, which Pfizer stressed has no operational role in the firm, was assessed a fine of $19.7 million and will be disqualified from participating in government health care programs. The move will have no impact on current or future Pfizer medicines approved for use in the USA and will not affect the continued marketing of Genotropin, the firm noted.