Ph I results with Palatin's ED drug PT-141

Palatin Technologies has reported positive results from a Phase Iclinical trial of the nasal spray formulation of PT-141, a peptide analog of (alpha)-melanocyte-stimulating hormone, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The study showed there were no significant changes in blood pressure, heart rate or respiration rate in treated patients, and no serious side effects were observed. There was rapid appearance of PT-141 in the blood, with maximum levels after 30 minutes. The company noted that although efficacy was not a primary endpoint of the study, a significant number of erections were observed at one dose level, and this will need to be confirmed in further studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze