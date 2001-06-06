Ph I results with Palatin's ED drug PT-141

Palatin Technologies has reported positive results from a Phase Iclinical trial of the nasal spray formulation of PT-141, a peptide analog of (alpha)-melanocyte-stimulating hormone, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The study showed there were no significant changes in blood pressure, heart rate or respiration rate in treated patients, and no serious side effects were observed. There was rapid appearance of PT-141 in the blood, with maximum levels after 30 minutes. The company noted that although efficacy was not a primary endpoint of the study, a significant number of erections were observed at one dose level, and this will need to be confirmed in further studies.