Ph II Data On AccuSite For Basal Cell Cancer

Matrix Pharmaceuticals has reported at a meeting of the International Society for Dermatological Surgery in Toronto, Canada, that its AccuSite Injectable Gel can achieve a complete response in 91% of patients with basal cell carcinoma lesions. Furthermore, patients who received a dose-intense regimen of three intralesional treatments per week for a two-week period achieved a 100% response rate.

The company says that it will use the latter regimen in its forthcoming Phase III trials of AccuSite for basal cell carcinoma, which accounts for nearly 75% of all skin cancers. The advantage of the product, according to the company, is that it can effectively remove cancerous lesions without cosmetic disfigurement. Currently, the most common form of treatment is surgical removal, which can lead to scarring and tissue destruction. Matrix plans to conduct its Phase III basal cell carcinoma trials at sites in the USA, UK and Australia.

AccuSite is already in Phase III testing for its primary application, the treatment of genital warts. Historical data suggests that with conventional chemical or surgical treatments, 60% of warts reappear. However, Phase II trials with AccuSite revealed a 65% complete response rate to the therapy, with 61% of these remaining wart-free after three months. Matrix initiated Phase III testing of AccuSite for genital warts in 1993. These trials have now been completed and the company expects to file a New Drug Application for the agent in the USA this year.