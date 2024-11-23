Saturday 23 November 2024

Ph II Data On AccuSite For Basal Cell Cancer

2 October 1994

Matrix Pharmaceuticals has reported at a meeting of the International Society for Dermatological Surgery in Toronto, Canada, that its AccuSite Injectable Gel can achieve a complete response in 91% of patients with basal cell carcinoma lesions. Furthermore, patients who received a dose-intense regimen of three intralesional treatments per week for a two-week period achieved a 100% response rate.

The company says that it will use the latter regimen in its forthcoming Phase III trials of AccuSite for basal cell carcinoma, which accounts for nearly 75% of all skin cancers. The advantage of the product, according to the company, is that it can effectively remove cancerous lesions without cosmetic disfigurement. Currently, the most common form of treatment is surgical removal, which can lead to scarring and tissue destruction. Matrix plans to conduct its Phase III basal cell carcinoma trials at sites in the USA, UK and Australia.

AccuSite is already in Phase III testing for its primary application, the treatment of genital warts. Historical data suggests that with conventional chemical or surgical treatments, 60% of warts reappear. However, Phase II trials with AccuSite revealed a 65% complete response rate to the therapy, with 61% of these remaining wart-free after three months. Matrix initiated Phase III testing of AccuSite for genital warts in 1993. These trials have now been completed and the company expects to file a New Drug Application for the agent in the USA this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze