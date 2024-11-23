Ph II Data With Texas' Novastan In Acute MI

Texas Biotechnology has reported promising Phase II data from two trialswith Novastan (argatroban for injection), as an adjunctive therapy to the thrombolytic agents t-PA or streptokinase in acute myocardial infarction.
Results from one trial involving 120 patients demonstrated that Novastan, as an adjunct to t-PA, had a safety benefit over heparin. Researchers also reported a significant improvement in coronary artery reperfusion of 29%.
Another trial of the same design investigated Novastan as an adjunct to streptokinase in 180 patients. Researchers found a 34% improvement in coronary artery reperfusion compared to placebo, within a six-hour therapeutic window. This rose to 52% if administered within three hours of symptom onset. Phase III studies are due to begin later this year.
