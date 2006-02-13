Ph II/III trial of Somaxon's nalmefene still recruiting

The USA's Somaxon Pharmaceuticals says that the February issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry features an article which describes the conduct and results of a four-month clinical trial investigating the efficacy and safety of its drug candidate oral nalmefene hydrochloride, an opioid antagonist, in reducing pathological gambling-related urges, thoughts and behaviors.

Finnish drugmaker BioTie Therapies sponsored the trial, which was completed in April 2003 and, in November 2004, Somaxon exclusively licensed certain patents from the firm to develop, manufacture and market nalmefene in North America. The US company is currently enrolling patients in an ongoing, multicenter Phase II/III clinical trial investigating the use of the agent in this indication.