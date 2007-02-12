Ph II lorcaserin trial completes enrollment

Arena Pharmaceuticals has completed patient enrollment in the first of three planned Phase III pivotal trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead drug candidate, lorcaserin HCl, for the treatment of obesity. This double-blinded, randomized and placebo-controlled trial, known as BLOOM, enrolled 3,182 patients at 100 centers across the USA. Arena continues to expect BLOOM's independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to perform its month-six review of echocardiograms in the third quarter of 2007 and make a judgment as to whether it is appropriate to continue the research.
The trial is evaluating a 20mg daily dose (10mg dosed twice a day) of lorcaserin versus placebo over a two-year treatment period in obese patients with or without co-morbid conditions and overweight patients with at least one co-morbid condition.
