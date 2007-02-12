Ph II MKC-1 trial gets nod from DSMB

USA-based EntreMed has received notice of a favorable review of MKC-1 safety data by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board of a Phase II multicenter clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have failed conventional therapies.

The DSMB concluded that the apparent risk, based on the current safety data review for the orally-active cell cycle inhibitor, was appropriate for the population under study. The DSMB also felt that the safety and efficacy trial did not require any modification, and that it should continue as currently designed.