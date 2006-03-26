Ph II trial of AS1404 completes recruitment

The UK's Antisoma, a drugmaker specializing in oncology, has completed recruitment of patients into a Phase II trial of AS1404 in ovarian cancer, which keeps it on course to report data from this trial during the year.

Antisoma is currently conducting three separate Phase II trials with the agent in lung, prostate and ovarian cancers, all evaluating the benefit of adding AS1404 to standard chemotherapy treatment.

AS1404 is a small-molecule vascular disrupting agent which targets the blood vessels that nourish tumors. The London-based firm noted that preclinical evidence shows that the agent significantly enhances the efficacy of various chemotherapy drugs, complementing their action on tumors.