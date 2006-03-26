Ph II trial of AS1404 completes recruitment

The UK's Antisoma, a drugmaker specializing in oncology, has completed recruitment of patients into a Phase II trial of AS1404 in ovarian cancer, which keeps it on course to report data from this trial during the year.
Antisoma is currently conducting three separate Phase II trials with the agent in lung, prostate and ovarian cancers, all evaluating the benefit of adding AS1404 to standard chemotherapy treatment.
AS1404 is a small-molecule vascular disrupting agent which targets the blood vessels that nourish tumors. The London-based firm noted that preclinical evidence shows that the agent significantly enhances the efficacy of various chemotherapy drugs, complementing their action on tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze