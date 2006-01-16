Ph IIb trial of Isotechnika's ISA247 opens

Canadian drugmaker Isotechnika has enrolled its first patient in a North American Phase IIb kidney transplant trial for its lead immunosuppressive drug, ISA247.
The trial will be performed at 34 centers across North America, including 29 in the USAand five in Canada. A total of 332 de novo kidney transplant patients will be recruited and placed into one of four separate treatment groups; three different dose groups of ISA247 (0.4mg/kg, 0.6mg/kg and 0.8mg/kg twice daily) compared with the fourth group, a tacrolimus (0.05mg/kg twice daily) control arm.
The primary endpoint of the trial is defined as non-inferiority in biopsy-proven acute rejection episodes in patients receiving the agent for six months as compared to the tacrolimus control. Additionally, kidney function and other laboratory parameters such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and new onset diabetes mellitus will be monitored for the duration of the trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze