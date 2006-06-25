Ph III Aurograb trial completes recruitment

Manchester, UK-based drugmaker NeuTec Pharma says that Aurograb, which targets methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, has completed recruitment in a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial. Results of the evaluation are expected towards the end of the year following analysis of the unblinded data.

The study enrolled 161 patients with deep-seated staphylococcal infections in a total of 38 centers in six European countries and compared the effects of Aurograb in combination with vancomycin versus vancomycin plus placebo.

This trial follows an earlier Phase IIb study which was completed in June 2003 and found the drug to be well-tolerated and demonstrated a profile that supports likely activity against MRSA in man, the firm noted.