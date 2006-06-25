Ph III Aurograb trial completes recruitment

Manchester, UK-based drugmaker NeuTec Pharma says that Aurograb, which targets methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, has completed recruitment in a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial. Results of the evaluation are expected towards the end of the year following analysis of the unblinded data.
The study enrolled 161 patients with deep-seated staphylococcal infections in a total of 38 centers in six European countries and compared the effects of Aurograb in combination with vancomycin versus vancomycin plus placebo.
This trial follows an earlier Phase IIb study which was completed in June 2003 and found the drug to be well-tolerated and demonstrated a profile that supports likely activity against MRSA in man, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze