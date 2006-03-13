Ph III trial of Acorda's MS drug completes enrollment

USA-based Acorda Therapeutics has completed enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial of Fampridine-SR (4-aminopyridine) in multiple sclerosis. The study, which is based on a Special Protocol Assessment issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the agent in improving walking ability in MS, with data from the trial expected in the third quarter of the year.

The New York-headquartered firm has also expanded the in-house, specialty sales force for its spasticity drug Zanaflex (tizanidine hydrochloride) from 14 to 32 people, which it says, will continue to focus on the neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation markets.