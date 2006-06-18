Pharma-biotech partnerships "fill critical R&D gaps"

Poor R&D productivity and blockbuster patent expiries have resulted in weakened pipelines for drugmakers with too few promising drug candidates on the horizon to replace them. The shortage of new products is encouraging pharmaceutical firms to redirect R&D resources towards biotechnology companies, in the belief that such alliances will become critical and sustain growth.
Frost & Sullivan, a New York, USA-headquartered global consulting firm, has produced Pharma-Biotech Alliance Management - Critical Success Factors, report that is available to subscribers to the firm's Pharmceutical and Biotechnology subscription. Details can be found on-line at www.frost.com.
Frost & Sullivan research analyst Paljit Mudhar said: "the demand for biopharmaceuticals is encouraging pharma companies to invest in biotech firms to fill these critical R&D gaps and access early-stage molecules."
