Saturday 23 November 2024

Pharma Pricing, And The Search For Critical Mass

28 September 1997

Pricing pressures are forcing pharmaceutical companies to diversify andconsider never previously-explored options, as they seek to retain success in a hugely competitive industry. Such pressures will continue to shape the industry into a form very different to that of its heyday in the 1980s, says Pharmaceutical Pricing, a new study from FT Management Reports.

A global examination of drug pricing reveals some important points, says study author James Moore. First, not all price controls are visible, such as the price or reimbursement levels set in most of Europe and in Japan. Pricing everywhere is subject to a complex mixture of direct and indirect controls, and governments and drugmakers are realizing how powerful indirect price controls are, and how important they will be in the future.

In the past, the costs of using drugs in disease treatment were examined in isolation, but now it is understood that to make a genuine assessment of disease costs, and to devise effective methods of containing them, the disease's medical and societal costs must be considered as a whole. When drug costs are viewed in this context, it may be shown that the overall disease costs could be reduced by greater spending on drugs, the report notes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze