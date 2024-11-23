Pharma Vision 2000 Invests In Hoechst

Pharma Vision 2000 AG has taken a 0.5% stake in Hoechst AG for $134.5million, and will lobby for a spin-off of Hoechst Marion Roussel. PV2000 director Peter Sjostrand said that Hoechst can realize the value of HMR by spinning it off, which he expects to happen in the next two years.

Meantime, PV2000 has invested 41 million Swiss francs ($27.7 million) in Tularik of the USA for a 10% stake. It would like to see the biotechnology firm listed on the NASDAQ this year. Tularik is capitalized at around $300 million.