Pharmaceutical managed market trends, strategies and resources

Pharmaceutical business intelligence group Cutting Edge Information has launched a new report, Managed Markets 2007: Pharmaceutical Reimbursement Strategy, Organizational Structure and Medicare Part D.
Gleaned from interviews and surveys with managed markets marketing and account management executives in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the report assesses drug companies' managed health care departmental structure, spending and staffing levels; organizational models at firms of all sizes; account alignment strategies; Medicare Part D's impact on managed markets organizations; and reimbursement strategies.
With the burgeoning role that market access plays in products' commercial performance, companies are expanding their departments to enhance product messaging and expand their reach to more managed care, federal and state government; trade; long-term care; and pharmacy benefit management accounts, says the report.
