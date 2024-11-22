Pharmaceutical Production In Iran

President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani of Iran has said that the country's pharmaceutical production has increased fivefold since the revolution, and that surplus medicines are now being exported.
Over 17,000 types of medicines are available on the domestic market, and more than 95% of the population is covered by vaccination programs, according to the President. He paid tribute to health workers and pharmaceutical companies for their part in developing the country's health care sector, according to the IRNA news agency.
Meantime, Iranian health Minister Ali Akbar Velyati paid a visit to Vietnam in early April, during which the Vietnamese Heath Minister, Nguygen Manh Cam, said that his country is keen to establish joint ventures with Iran for the production and marketing of pharmaceuticals, say reports from IRNA.
