27% of all new drug approvals in USA for cancer therapies

Cancer drugs currently account for 27% of all new drug approvals in the USA since 2010, a dramatic increase from the 4% share of the 1980s, according to a newly-completed analysis.

From 1980 through 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved a total of 126 cancer drugs to treat solid and hematologic tumors, the study from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development shows.

"New approaches to development helped to drive the surge in new oncology products, including improvements in clinical trial design, novel drug formats, and a focus on new and validated targets,” said Joseph DiMasi, research associate professor and director of economic analysis and at Tufts CSDD, who conducted the analysis. “Those efforts appear to have paid off, as cancer patients today have many more effective treatment options," he added.