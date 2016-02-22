Perceptive Bioscience Investments commences operations

A new life sciences investment company, which includes former senior pharma industry executive, has commenced operations with initial funding from institutional investors.
Headquartered in London and with offices in New York, Perceptive Bioscience Investments has developed a broad investment strategy providing seed, venture and growth capital as well as private and public equity.
The company has commenced operations with funding led by Woodford Investment Management and other institutional investors. Perceptive's evergreen structure permits further capital raising, which will continue as investment opportunities arise. The company has access to an extensive pipeline of deals and current market conditions are creating increasingly attractive valuation entry points.
