A top-20 pharma to utilize Xyntek-Antares serializing for China

A top 20 multi-national pharmaceutical research and manufacturer is utilizing the Xyntek-Antares solution and services to implement an expedited serialization packaging solution in order to meet product serialization requirements for the Chinese market.

The requirements established for serialization by the Chinese government differ from the standards used in the USA. While each pharmaceutical packaging line generally possesses a unique serialization solution, this project and its serialization solution were specifically designed to meet requirements set for the Chinese Market. The Chinese pharmaceutical serialization market is a unique regulatory commission which utilizes the government-controlled EDMC serialization codes. These codes must be requested by the manufacturer and reported back to the government regulatory body when the product is fully packed and serialized.

To meet the aggressive timelines and requirements for the project, Xyntek-Antares implemented the Antares Manual Station. The module manages both the commissioning and checking of the pre-printed serial numbers on cartons, as well as the production and verification of serialized labels for cases. The compact module is fitted with bundled software to achieve the client's requirements, including: