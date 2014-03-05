AAAAI 2014: Merck announces positive results of study in sublingual dust allergen immunotherapy tablet

Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced results from a Phase IIb study evaluating two doses of its investigational house dust mite sublingual immunotherapy tablet (MK-8237).

The data were presented for the first time during a late-breaking oral session at the 2014 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in San Diego. The study was conducted in 124 adult patients 18 years of age and older with house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, using an environmental exposure chamber. In the study, MK-8237 at once-daily doses of six Development Units (DU) and 12 DU produced a significant dose- and time-dependent reduction in average total nasal symptom score (TNSS) over the last four hours of the chamber challenge at week 24 of treatment, compared to the primary efficacy endpoint of the study. TNSS is the total score for four nasal symptoms: itchy nose, blocked nose, runny nose and sneezing.

Sean Curtis, vice president, Respiratory and Immunology, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “Merck is committed to the research and development of sublingual tablet immunotherapy options for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. We look forward to continuing with Phase III research, which will provide further insight into the safety and efficacy of MK-8237.”