Abacus Medicine to acquire Pluripharm

Denmark-headquartered Abacus Medicine is set to acquire Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler Pluripharm Group.

The group is one of four leading wholesalers in the Netherlands with a full line of medicines, medical devices and services. Founded in 2004, Abacus Medicine is, according to its own estimates, the fastest-growing parallel trade company of original prescription pharmaceuticals in Europe.

The two companies believe the deal will allow Pluripharm to expand its offering to independent pharmacies and hospitals in the Netherlands, and ensure a high availability of medicine.