Abbott's last quarter 2014 results come in below estimates

Currency fluctuations are a cause for concern for US health care company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), as it reports its 2014 figures and looks to 2015.
The European Commission today cleared the sale of Abbott’s developed markets branded generic pharma business to Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), which is expected to have a positive impact on subsequent earnings.
Sales for the fourth quarter stood at $5.36 billion, a 5.6% increase on the same quarter last year. Abbott's pharmaceutical division generated $922 million of sales, which was a 26.9% increase on the fourth quarter of 2013.
