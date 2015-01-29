Abbott's last quarter 2014 results come in below estimates

Currency fluctuations are a cause for concern for US health care company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), as it reports its 2014 figures and looks to 2015.

The European Commission today cleared the sale of Abbott’s developed markets branded generic pharma business to Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), which is expected to have a positive impact on subsequent earnings.

Sales for the fourth quarter stood at $5.36 billion, a 5.6% increase on the same quarter last year. Abbott's pharmaceutical division generated $922 million of sales, which was a 26.9% increase on the fourth quarter of 2013.