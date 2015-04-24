ABPI Conference 2015: Challenges and adopting new approaches

The future of R&D and how it can be adapted to improve the affordability of medicines was discussed at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) annual conference in London yesterday.
Stuart Dollow, chief executive and founder of Vermillion Life Sciences (Nasdaq: VRML), tackled the conference theme of ‘The Affordability Conundrum’ by looking at opportunities within the sector. He said that while health care is improving overall, diseases such as cancer pose a threat to a population’s health in terms of morbidity and the affordability of care. In addition, conditions such as diabetes, and the cardiovascular risk associated with diabetes, can leave patients with chronic diseases. Antimicrobial resistance also poses a significant threat which needs to be addressed by the industry.
Dr Dollow said these challenges represent a ‘substantial demographic threat to our health that requires different approaches’, adding that these approaches will require new drugs that need to be adopted to be effective. New interventions that are developed have got to be tested and approved, and squaring that circle, in terms of the cost and the time frame, is ‘absolutely the fundamental problem’ he argued.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze