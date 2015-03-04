ABPI Rheumatology Initiative report says the UK does not prioritize rheumatoid arthritis enough

Rheumatoid arthritis is not given a high enough priority in the UK, according to a new report from the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry Rheumatology Initiative.

It was supported and reviewed by the leading patient charity, the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, and the British Society for Rheumatology. The report aims to translate national policy into local action for rheumatoid arthritis services, and concludes: “There has been some progress in improving services for RA but our research suggests that not enough is being done locally to prioritise and tackle RA.”

Recommendations