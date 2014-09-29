Achillion a good candidate for collaboration or takeover based on hepatitis C candidate, says Edison

US-based Achillion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACHN) is in a prime position to develop its own all-oral hepatitis C treatment as it is the only standalone biotech company with drug candidates in three key classes for the indication, says Edison Equity Research, which has valued the company at $1.42 billion, or $14.5 per basic share.

The firm's all-oral, once-a-day, interferon- and ribavirin-free single pill hepatitis C treatment could be as competitive as current market leader, US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) SOF/LDV fixed-dose co-formulation.

Achillion’s offering is showing promising efficacy in early stages of development, and additional efficacy and safety data in more patients from later stage clinical trials will add value to the pipeline, and Edison believes this could lead to a possible corporate partnership deal.