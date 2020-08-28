Acne breakthrough could clear way for Cassiopea

The first novel medicine for acne in decades has been approved in the USA, lifting shares in Italian developer Cassiopea (SIX: SKIN) 16% on Thursday, and a further 6% on Friday morning.
The firm said it planned to start offering Winlevi (clascoterone) in early 2021. The product is approved for people over the age of 12.
The last US Food and Drug Administration approval of an acne drug with a new mechanism of action occurred nearly 40 years ago. Winlevi is a topical treatment targeting androgens, which largely drive sebum production and inflammation.
