Actelion's Opsumit for PAH shows reduction in morbidity and mortality

Swiss biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) has announced key morbidity and mortality data in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) for its investigational drug Opsumit (macitentan) at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2013.
Data from the landmark SERAPHIN study, shared during the congress in Barcelona, Spain, highlighted that Opsumit significantly reduced the risk of morbidity and mortality events in patients with PAH. The drug, which is under regulatory review in the USA and Europe, is seen as a replacement for Actelion’s current best-selling PAH drug Tracleer (bosentan), sales of which are declining due to competition in the USA and price pressures in other markets.
Reduction in morbidity
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze