Sunday 24 November 2024

Actelion submits selexipag for EMA marketing authorization in PAH

Pharmaceutical
3 December 2014
actelion-location-big

Swiss biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) has submitted a centralized Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for selexipag (Uptravi) in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The application is based on the positive findings of the pivotal Phase III GRIPHON study in 1,156 patients with PAH. The GRIPHON study, as reported in June 2014, demonstrated that selexipag decreased the risk of a morbidity/mortality event versus placebo by 39% (p<0.0001). Efficacy observed was consistent across key subgroups: age, gender, WHO Functional Class, PAH etiology and background PAH therapy. Patients were treated for up to 4.2 years. The overall tolerability profile of selexipag in GRIPHON was consistent with prostacyclin therapies.

Jean-Paul Clozel, chief executive of Actelion, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to submit this application in 2014, demonstrating once again the power of our commitment to bring forward new solutions for the PAH community as rapidly as possible. With selexipag, PAH specialists may be able to target the prostacyclin pathway with an oral therapy with long-term outcome benefits. We will work closely with Health Authorities in order to be able to make this treatment available to the PAH community as quickly as possible.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze