ADHD treatment market set to reach $9.9 billion by 2020

The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market value will rise from $6.9 billion in 2013 to $9.9 billion by 2020, with broadening diagnostic criteria a key driver of growth, new research indicates.
According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, this increase, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% and relates to eight major markets (the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and Canada), will occur fastest in Japan, due to its high ADHD prevalence.
Despite the stigma attached to mental health conditions, this country will witness a more impressive ADHD treatment market CAGR of 15.7%, the report states.
