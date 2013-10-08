Adjusting relationship models offers a path to greater performance and efficiency, says Tufts CSDD

While drug sponsor use of strategic relationships with contract service providers has increased dramatically during the past five years, improvements in clinical trial efficiency has fallen short, suggesting that both parties need to better align practices, processes, and systems, according to leaders from the research-based drug industry, recently convened by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development to discuss the issue.

"Sponsors and CROs [contract research organizations] have a strong interest in improving clinical trial efficiency and performance, but organizational culture, practice and incentives are getting in the way of optimizing collaborative impact. For example, many clinical operations within drug companies still focus on cost savings and practices designed to manage commodity-service providers," said Ken Getz, associate professor and director of sponsored research at Tufts CSDD.

He noted: "Roundtable participants agreed that actively aligning organizational goals, expectations, and incentives will go a long way to improving operating efficiency by better leveraging the capabilities, expertise, and innovative ideas that contract providers can bring to the table."