AEterna Zentaris slides as it discontinues perifosine in myeloma

Canada’s AEterna Zentaris (TSX: AEZ) saw its stock plunge as much as 29% (closing down 22.3% at C$2.09), after the company said yesterday (March 11) that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended discontinuing the ongoing Phase III study comparing the efficacy and safety of its oral cancer drug candidate perifosine to placebo when combined with bortezomib (Takeda’s Velcade) and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Based on the outcome of its pre-planned interim analysis of efficacy and safety, the DSMB recommended that patient enrollment be stopped and the study discontinued. The DSMB reported that it was highly unlikely the study would achieve a significant difference in its primary endpoint, progression free survival; no safety concerns were raised.

Company will focus on other “significant opportunities”