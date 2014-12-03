Alizé Pharma acquires exclusive worldwide rights for new peptide to tackle bone diseases

Alizé Pharma, a group of privately-held biopharmaceutical companies specialized in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, for the treatment of metabolic diseases and rare diseases, has acquired exclusive worldwide rights for a new peptide to tackle bone diseases.
A new company, Alizé Pharma III SAS, has been set up to develop this project. The peptides are derived from a fragment of a physiological protein, called IGFBP-2 (Insulin-like Growth Factor Binding Protein-2). In vitro and in vivo studies showed the peptides’ ability to induce bone formation by stimulating osteoblast differentiation and inhibiting osteoclast differentiation.
This new mechanism of action supports the development of a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of osteoporosis and several rare diseases that are associated with impaired bone metabolism. Alizé Pharma III SAS will select a drug candidate based on a lead optimization program and advance it to the clinical stage.
