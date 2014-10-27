Allergan posts strong results which provoke reaction from potential suitor Valeant

Botox maker Allergan (NYSE: AGN) has reported strong quarterly results amid an ongoing buyout dispute with Quebecois pharma company Valeant (NYSE: VRX).

Sales were $1.79 billion, up 17.2% on last year’s figures, with specialty pharma sales increasing 14.3%. The company’s earnings stood at $312.5 million, up considerably from $227.5 million in the same quarter of 2013.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.78 on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) diluted basis, representing a 44.7% increase from $1.23.