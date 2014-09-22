Allergy Therapeutics shows increase in revenue in preliminary results

UK-based Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY) has announced its preliminary results for the year ended June 30, 2014, showing a 10% increase in profit to £30 million ($48.9 million), up from £27.3 million in 2013.
The company has reported a 13% increase in gross revenue (excluding rebate and discounts) to £46.8 million, up from £41.5 million in 2013. There was also a 7% increase in revenue to £42.0 million, up from £39.3 million in 2013. Despite weak allergy vaccine markets in Europe, revenue at constant currency, excluding the impact of rebates and discounts, was 7% better at £44.3 million, up from £41.5 million in 2013.
Basic earnings per share were 16p, up from 14p last year, and diluted EPS were also 16p, up from 13p the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze