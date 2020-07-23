AMAG flies on news of deal to commercialize ciraparantag

USA-based AMAG Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AMAG) saw its shares leap over 18% to $10.36 by mid-morning US trading, on the news that it is linking up with and Dutch firm Norgine to develop and commercialize ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Ciraparantag is in development for use in patients treated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) when reversal of the anticoagulant effect of these products is needed for emergency surgery, urgent procedures or due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze