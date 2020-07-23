AMAG flies on news of deal to commercialize ciraparantag

USA-based AMAG Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AMAG) saw its shares leap over 18% to $10.36 by mid-morning US trading, on the news that it is linking up with and Dutch firm Norgine to develop and commercialize ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Ciraparantag is in development for use in patients treated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) when reversal of the anticoagulant effect of these products is needed for emergency surgery, urgent procedures or due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.

Terms include $30 million upfront