Norgine acquires Danish firm Azanta

Netherlands-based Norgine says it has acquired Azanta, a Denmark-based specialty biopharmaceutical company operating within women’s healthcare, addiction medicine and oncology. Azanta becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norgine.
As a result of the transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Norgine acquires Azanta’s portfolio of products, including Angusta (misoprostol) a for labor induction and n0imorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer for the treatment of head and neck cancer patients undergoing primary radiotherapy. Angusta was approved in first-quarter 2017 in the Nordics, and in the fourth quarter of 2017 in France and 10 CEE countries. Regulatory approval for the rest of Europe is expected to be filed in first-half 2020. Nimorazole has European Medicines Agency orphan drug status and is ready for Phase III stage development
Back in 2014, Norgine Ventures provided Azanta with financing of up to 7 million euros ($8.8 million at then exchange rates) to help it fund its late-stage clinical development pipeline and grow commercial sales.
