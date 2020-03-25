Saturday 23 November 2024

Norgine acquires Danish firm Azanta

Biotechnology
25 March 2020
norgine-big

Netherlands-based Norgine says it has acquired Azanta, a Denmark-based specialty biopharmaceutical company operating within women’s healthcare, addiction medicine and oncology. Azanta becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norgine.

As a result of the transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Norgine acquires Azanta’s portfolio of products, including Angusta (misoprostol) a for labor induction and n0imorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer for the treatment of head and neck cancer patients undergoing primary radiotherapy. Angusta was approved in first-quarter 2017 in the Nordics, and in the fourth quarter of 2017 in France and 10 CEE countries. Regulatory approval for the rest of Europe is expected to be filed in first-half 2020. Nimorazole has European Medicines Agency orphan drug status and is ready for Phase III stage development

Back in 2014, Norgine Ventures provided Azanta with financing of up to 7 million euros ($8.8 million at then exchange rates) to help it fund its late-stage clinical development pipeline and grow commercial sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Norgine in $342 million deal to buy Merus
11 May 2017
Biotechnology
Norgine provides over $8 million to Azanta to fund clinical development pipeline
13 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
AMAG flies on news of deal to commercialize ciraparantag
23 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EC clears acquisition of Norgine by Goldman Sachs
16 September 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze