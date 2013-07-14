Annual approvals of new drugs for neglected diseases nearly doubled since early 2000s and 2009-12; Tufts

The annual number of new drug approvals worldwide to treat neglected diseases has nearly doubled in recent years, with HIV/AIDS and malaria drugs accounting for 60% of the most recent approvals, according to a newly completed analysis from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
From 2000 to 2008, an average of 2.6 new drug products - including new molecular entities, vaccines, indications, combinations and formulations - were approved each year to combat neglected diseases. That number increased to an average of five per year in 2009-12, according to Tufts CSDD.
"The trend in approvals is clearly going in the right direction, but annual R&D spending to treat neglected diseases has leveled off at $3 billion in total, after rising rapidly from 2000 to 2007, which is a cause of concern," said Joshua Cohen, assistant professor at Tufts CSDD who served as principal investigator on the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze