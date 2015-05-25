Appeals Court says Actavis must continue distribution of Namenda IR

A panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has issued a ruling upholding a December 15, 2014, preliminary injunction requiring Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) to continue distribution of its Alzheimer’s disease drug Namenda (memantine HCl) immediate-release tablets.

"While we are disappointed by the Court's decision to uphold this ruling, we intend to continue our strong efforts to convey the significant benefits of Namenda XR to physicians, patients and caregivers," said Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Actavis, adding: "Patient demand for Namenda XR is currently trending at more than 50% of the total product line's days of therapy and growing, underscoring the strong physician, patient and caregiver demand for our once-daily product."

Order was sought on anti-trust allegations