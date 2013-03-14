Apricus to stop funding French units; will focus on Vitaros and Femprox

USA-based Apricus Biosciences (Nasdaq: APRI) says that it intends to cease financing its French subsidiaries, Finesco, its French holding company, Scomedica, its French sales company and NexMed Pharma its marketing company.

In line with its previously stated corporate strategy, the company will continue to focus its resources on commercializing its lead product Vitaros (alprostadil 0.3% topical cream), for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and on further developing through clinical trials it lead product candidate, Femprox (alprostadil 0.4% topical cream), for the treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Cites negative pricing policies in France for decision