Asacol 800mg tablets approved for funding in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, has announce the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) to fund Asacol (mesalazine) 800mg tablets.

The funding of the drug was the subject of a consultation in October. There are no changes from the original consultation document. The proposal was approved as consulted on.

In summary, this proposal is to list Asacol 800mg (mesalazine) tablets (90 tablet pack) from 1 January 2016: