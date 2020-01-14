ASKA Pharmaceutical and KinoPharma ink option agreement

ASKA Pharmaceutical and fellow Tokyo, Japan-based KinoPharma have entered into an option agreement for an exclusive license for the development and commercialization of a candidate drug for cervical dysplasia under pre-clinical development by KinoPharma.
Under the deal, ASKA will obtain a right to exercise an option to jointly develop with KinoPharma and to exclusively sell the drug in Japan, and KinoPharma will receive consideration for the option agreement followed by an upfront payment and milestone payments of the exclusive license from ASKA.
Cervical dysplasia is a preliminary stage of cervical cancer, and its causes are predominantly due to persistent infections of human papillomaviruses (HPV) in the cervix. In recent years, HPV infections have spread among women in their 20s and 30s, and cervical cancer morbidity and mortality are on the rise demographically in Japan.
