Aspen found guilty of antitrust activities in the UK

A probe from the UK’s competition watchdog has resulted in an £8 million ($9.7 million) payment from Aspen Pharma (JSE: APN) to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

The South African drugmaker agreed to make the payment, as part of a wider package, after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) uncovered “anti-competitive arrangements” regarding the supply of the life-saving medicine fludrocortisone.

The drug is primarily used to treat primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, commonly known as Addison’s disease.