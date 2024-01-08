Monday 29 September 2025

Astellas explains decision on Wilprafen production in Russia

8 January 2024
Japanese pharma major Astellas (TYO: 4503) has provided an update on its decision to stop production of its antibiotic Wilprafen (josamycin) in Russia, as recently reported by The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Following a global business review conducted in 2020, Astellas took the decision to withdraw the antibiotic, Wilprafen film coated tablets 500 mg, Wilprafen suspension 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml. 500mg/5ml, and Wilprafen Solutab dispersible tablets from Russia, alongside other markets around the world.

“Patients are always our first priority. This decision was taken in line with our strategy to prioritize and focus our investments in our most innovative treatments, and the availability of alternative treatments in Russia. The Russian Ministry of Health was notified of this decision in accordance with local laws and regulations on 28 December 2020 for Wilprafen film coated tablets 500mg and suspensions and 31 March 2023 for Wilprafen Solutab dispersible tablets, with registration withdrawals scheduled in 2024 and 2026, respectively,” Astellas pointed out.

